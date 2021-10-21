THA Education Division endorses physical return of secondary students

Nieval Sookdeo, left, Delise Romeo, right, and Cristi-Anna Hills showed up fully-vaccinated for School at Signal Hill Comprehensive School on Monday. Photo by David Reid

The THA Division of Education, Innovation and Energy has endorsed the Ministry of Education’s decision to have all vaccinated and unvaccinated secondary school students return to physical classes.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced the plan at a news conference in Wednesday, saying students in forms four-six must return to school from Monday. Those in forms one- three are to resume physical classes in January.

In a statement on Wednesday, the division said, “As the country slowly progresses to some form of normalcy, the safe return of our students to the classroom has been prioritised to provide the most effective teaching and learning experiences. The Division of Education, Innovation and Energy endorses the physical return of classes.”

It added, “Students of forms 1-3 will continue to be engaged in remote learning, unless otherwise advised, in January 2022. Term II of academic year 2021/2022 these students will return to the physical classroom.”

The division said guided by the ministry, it will continue a measured approach, allowing secondary-school students to attend school physically in phases.

It reminded parents and guardians that vaccines are available for students and continue to be regarded as the best form of protection against the threat of the ovid19 virus.

“The health and safety of our students remains our number one priority. Parents are, therefore, strongly encouraged to vaccinate their children. Students are also reminded that all health protocols already established should be strictly adhered to.”

The division said it remains committed to providing all students of Tobago with the best educational experience and will continue to work with all stakeholders.