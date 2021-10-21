Temporary closure of Rio Claro Health Centre and A&E

Rio Claro Health Centre - Marvin Hamilton

The Rio Claro Health Centre and its Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department has been temporarily closed, as of noon on Wednesday, to facilitate scheduled construction work.

All services at the health centre will resume on Monday at 8am while the A&E Department will be reopened on Monday at 12 pm.

During the temporary closure, services can be accessed at the A&E Department of the Mayaro District Health Facility.