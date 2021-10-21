Speaker, UNC clash over procedure for motion to remove President

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George. -

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George rejected claims from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that it was wrong for no debate to be allowed on a motion Persad-Bissessar had filed.

She was asking for a tribunal to be appointed to investigate the removal of President Paula-Mae Weekes from office.

Persad-Bissessar's motion is in relation to events that led to the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PSC) last month and the failure to send a merit list of candidates for a commissioner of police (CoP) to be sent to the House for consideration.

Speaking at the start of an extraordinary sitting of the House on Thursday to hear Persad-Bissessar's motion, Annisette-George rejected Persad-Bissessar's assertions.

As she gave her explanations, Annisette-George was repeatedly interrupted by UNC MPs. They claimed she was not giving Persad-Bissessar an opportunity to respond to her, or for the House to debate the motion, their microphones were being shut off and there was an attempt to silence the Opposition.

Annisette-George said, "A motion is defined as a proposal brought before the House for a decision. In general, motions are indeed debatable and can be amended."

But she reminded MPs, "There are several exceptions and I am certain that the more seasoned parliamentarians, including the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, are familiar with them."

She said one such exception is a motion under Section 36 (1) of the Constitution, the section under which Persad-Bissessar's motion was filed.

Annisette-George said to compare this motion with a standing order 41 motion is misguided.

"A standing order 41 motion, which initiates a debate, is decided by a majority vote in the House."

Annistte-George said, "It is strikingly odd that the Leader of the Opposition would refer to a clear provision of the Constitution as 'absurd.' All of us assembled here swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, the very Constitution that the member is now labelling as absurd because it is at variance with her misguided opinion."

She said she was astounded by claims of bias that Persad-Bissessar had made against her and senator Charrise Seepersad, sister of Bliss Seepersad, former chair of the PSC, who resigned over the issue.

"I am of the opinion that these issues do not arise. It is absurd to suggest that any or every person who has participated in processes that are not the specific subject of this motion should be disqualified from participating in these proceedings."

As she moved her motion later in the sitting, Persad-Bissessar tore up the guidelines for the sitting and subsequent meeting of the Electoral Colleges, declaring, "These guidelines are illegal and null and void."

Reiteratiing earlier complaints from UNC MPs, she said, 'The Opposition is participating in these processes under duress."

As Persad-Bissessar sought to comment upon conclusion of her presentation, UNC MPs complained that Annisette-George was silencing Persad-Bissessar.

They refused to allow Annisette-George to continue unless Persad-Bissessar finished reading her motion. Princes Town MP Barry Padarath told Annisette-George, 'The people voted for us. Who voted for you?"

As UNC MPs continued to complain, Annisette-George said the guidelines for the sitting were clear, and directed that the sitting should proceed.