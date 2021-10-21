NGC encourages green agenda for employees

NGC president Mark Loquan -

THE National Gas Company (NGC) has been assisting its employees with information and foundational support to transition into a green future.

A three-day company event – Building Our Future – was focused on building that bridge for a new energy future and the green agenda.

It featured presentations by NGC employees on topics such as accessing incentives, making the electrical vehicle switch and solar power options for the home under the following themes: under the themes “building green, making the transition and ensuring our future.”

NGC president Mark Loquan said individual steps for small changes filter and contribute to the larger corporate and national efforts of achieving sustainable development and the green agenda goals.

At the strategic level, he said the NGC Group has been promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency through various initiatives such as the launch of the CariGreen website – a depository for the Caribbean and Latin America on renewable and energy efficiency and financing – the launch of the Energy SmarTT app, partnerships with Orbital Eye BV on methane monitoring, and National Energy Corporation renewable energy projects. It has also had memorandum of understanding signings with SWMCOL for landfill usage, regional media training on the green agenda in partnership with the Energy Chamber, among others.

Loquan called for chambers, tertiary educational institutions and other stakeholders to shape the education model to create awareness and literacy for renewable energy and energy efficiency.

“Innovation drives economic development. For us to make a real difference on the green agenda in TT we have to examine how we build and share both knowledge and technology. It's not just about the regulatory framework. We have the opportunity to adapt, innovate and create sustainability not just here but within the region.

“We need integrated thinking. The green agenda is a common agenda. NGC’s commitment to its green agenda means we are looking towards collaboration amongst stakeholders and strategic alignment with the global energy transition to secure the sustainability of the company and economy. Our employees are key to driving that strategy hence the importance of programmes like our energy week.”