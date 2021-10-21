Men too face domestic abuse

THE EDITOR: Domestic abuse against men in TT can be physical, emotional, verbal and sexual. As a male, your partner may:

Verbally abuse you, be possessive, try to control you, make false allegations against you, threaten to leave you, but remain and prevent you from seeing your children.

Men stay in relationships because: They feel ashamed, religion dictates they stay, there is a lack of resources, they are in a same sex relationship and have not come out, they are in denial and, they want to protect their children.

When dealing with an abusive partner: leave if possible, never retaliate, collect evidence of the abuse, keep evidence of the abuse close at hand, seek professional legal advice.

Males must not hide their heads in the sand. Picture this, a big strong TT male going to make a report in a police station. We all know what happens next.

After an abusive relationship it will take time to heal and move on, but it can be done. Domestic abuse is devastating and far reaching. Abuse can speak in various tongues, namely English and Spanish. It has different colours and lives in different parts of TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

PRINCES TOWN