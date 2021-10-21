Guardian Group sponsors National Secondary Schools Entrepreneurs competition

WITH YOUTH IN MIND: The Guardian Group's head of Branding and Communications Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, right, with some of the participants of the 2019 National Secondary Schools Entrepreneurship competition. The Group, for the fourth year running, is sponsoring the 2021 edition of the competition. PHOTO COURTESY THE GUARDIAN GROUP - The Guardian Group

FOR the fourth year running, the Guardian Group has sponsored the National Secondary School Entrepreneurship competition (NSSEC), which was launched on October 7 and runs until November 29.

The competition, which involves 75 schools throughout the country, pushes students to make challenging and complex decisions, encouraging them to adopt critical and strategic-thinking mindsets.

The NSSEC provides practical entrepreneurial training to secondary school students through gamification, simulating real-world situations and giving students the hands-on opportunity to experience being actual entrepreneurs, a Guardian Group press release said.

The competition uses the Innovative Market Solutions' marketplace live simulation software.

Since its inception in 2017, over 2,500 secondary students have participated.

The Guardian Group is sponsoring NSSEC as part of its corporate social commitment and responsibility to societies in which it operates, with the goal of empowering Trinidad and Tobago's future leaders with the early acquisition of the skills they will need to make important professional and entrepreneurial decisions.

The group's head of branding and communications, Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, said, “Collective prosperity is accomplished when we equip our young leaders with the tools they need for wealth generation.

"The NSSEC Programme provides this opportunity not just on an individual level but also a network of young business innovators who will no doubt create economic wealth in the future and inevitably live easy.”

This years’ competition will be held virtually, and both the first round and finals of the competition will be broadcast on television on CNC3.