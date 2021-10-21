Funeral for Peter Telfer on Friday

The late Peter Telfer. -

The virtual funeral for the late percussionist, drummer and cultural activist Peter Telfer takes place on Friday.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the service is scheduled for 12 pm and will be streamed on YouTube. There were no other details as to the location of the funeral.

Telfer died on October 15 at the age of 63 at the Arima General Hospital.

For over four decades this cultural icon, who founded the Mawasi Experience, which celebrated its 41st anniversary three days before Telfer’s death, made worship service at local Roman Catholic churches an unforgettable spiritual and uplifting experience.

Parishioners at Sacred Heart RC, where he spent his latter years, welcomed the infectious beat of the African drums which he incorporated in the band.

Although he was not formally trained in music, admitting in previous interviews he could not read a musical note, Telfer, best known as a drummer and percussionist, was a well-known composer who interjected his own spin on praise and worship songs.

Condolences poured in for Telfer as news of his passing spread including from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts as well as Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon.