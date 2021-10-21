Football or Futsal?

THE EDITOR: Full support for James Thomas as Head Coach of the TT Women’s football team. Sorry, I meant full support for Constantine Konstin as head coach of the TT Women’s futsal team. I beg your pardon, full support for the interim head coach and former captain, Kenwyne Jones.

I really thought we were heading in the right direction after the appointment of Angus Eve as the TT Men’s Football team coach.

I mean no disrespect towards Constantine Konstin and his CV, but how does a Futsal** coach even make the merit list for head coach of the national women’s football team?

I pray to the football Gods, that Kenwyne Jones stabilises this camp, and that this dilemma does not affect the psyche of our women footballers.

This is the same nonsense over and over with the men’s team and it’s rubbing off on the women’s team. At what point does the TTFA, NC, and/or Ministry of Sport start being accountable for the affairs of football in our country. When Kenwyne Jones’ tenure comes to an end, don’t be surprised if Gary Griffith becomes the gaffer.

However, I wish I could be there at Ato Boldon Stadium with my conch shell and cheer my lungs out for the team. Soca Warriors to the World!

KENDELL KARAN

VIA E-MAIL

**Editor's Note: Futsal is a type of football played on a hard court smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors.