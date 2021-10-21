Failure to appoint CoP, an indictment

THE EDITOR: The imbroglio over the appointment of the Commissioner of Police is a sad indictment of the overall governance structure of our twin-island state and almost makes it look like there are no adults in charge.

Since every thoughtful citizen who has taken an interest in the matter, can detect a political stench coming from every angle, our leaders need to quickly come up with both short and long term solutions to this highly critical matter which directly impacts national security.

In this regard, I would like to suggest the following long term solution. Amend the Constitution to abolish the Police Service Commission.

Then establish internationally assessed rankings for our top accounting/auditing firms like Price Waterhouse, Ernst&Young, KPMG, etc on an annual basis.

When a new police commissioner needs to be appointed, solicit presentations from the three top ranked firms on their proposals to assess applicants for the job and only the President, will decide which proposal is best suited in order to select the most firm for the job.

The selected firm will then conduct the relevant interviews and background checks of police commissioner candidates, before providing the President with a detailed report containing the three top applicants for the post of CoP.

It will then become entirely up to the President – free from all possible political interference – to select the most qualified individual for the vitally important post of leader of our police force.

GREGORY WIGHT

MARAVAL