258 new covid19 cases, 8 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

The covid19 death toll in Trinidad and Tobago is now 1,629 after eight more people died in the last 24 hours.

In its 4 pm update on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said 258 new cases were recorded from samples taken between October 17-20.

The active case number now stands at 4,360.

To date, there have been 54,881 and 48,892 recoveries.

A total of 278 patients are in hospital.

There are 3,785 patients in self-isolation, 39 in step-down facilities and 54 in State quarantine.

A total of 545,395 people are vaccinated against covid19 with either a one-jab or two-dose vaccine, while 615,499 have received their first jab of a two-dose vaccine.

The release said 94.2 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated.