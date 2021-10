Unidentified man killed in Laventille

Stock photo

A man yet to be identified was found murdered in Laventille at about 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to police reports, officers of the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force assigned to the Chafford Court base responded to the report.

The man was wearing a blue 3/4 jeans pants and blue jersey and found at Alexander Place.

Police are continuing investigations.