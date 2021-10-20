TT at crossroad of own making

THE EDITOR: Our country is at a crossroad of its own making.

While the issues we face are not from the input or contribution of the majority, the road which brought us to this junction was paved for the most part, by majority inaction and silence on hand, which empowered the corrupt and evil on the other hand.

Somehow, the cart is now dragging the horse and many people in positions of authority and who hold public office serve selfish agendas instead of doing that which will ensure the well-being and development of our people.

In this two-by-four country, sometimes I am tempted to believe that a piece of two-by-four poised ready to strike over the heads of some people is necessary in order for us to live peacefully.

The alarming rise in incidences of what can only be described as pure "bacchanal and confusion" plaguing the nation and being highlighted in the news, is a serious indication that institutions created to protect the citizenry have weakened considerably and are in need of restructuring.

It is clear that many people in positions of authority by way of election and/or selection, are incompetent. Incompetence can be seen both within the Government and the Opposition in particular and then in the civil service, trade unions and community organisations in general.

Who are these people in Government, the Opposition, TTUTA, the Judiciary, the Police Service, the private sector and within our communities who have contributed toward this chaotic situation we have found ourselves?

Where is the spiritual guidance we once depended on from men and women who claimed to be representatives of God?

Trinidad and Tobago is at a crossroad of its own making and no one is innocent. The time has come for a new national vision!

BERNARD YAWCHING

VIA E-MAIL