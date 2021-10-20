Tropical wave alert for Trinidad and Tobago

A man walks briskly to heavy rainfall on High Street, San Fernando on Tuesday. TT is under a tropical wave alert until Saturday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The Meteorological Service has issued a yellow alert for the passage of a tropical wave across Trinidad and Tobago.

The weather alert starts from Wednesday at 11 pm until Saturday at 6 pm.

"A tropical wave is expected overnight and into tomorrow accompanied by the leading edge of a band of relatively strong low level winds," the Met Service said.

There is a high potential (80 per cent) for gusty winds in excess of 55km/hr to accompany intermittent, brisk showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Street flooding is likely in heavy downpours. Seas can become agitated especially in the vicinity of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The notice was posted on their website www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt. The public is advised to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources.

Also, the TT Weather Service recommended people secure loose items and livestock.