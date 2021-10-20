Southex CEO applauds local businesses

Vyshall Nandlal, managing director of Aditi Sportline, left to right, and a staff member makes a presentation to Southex Event Management Co CEO George Singh and Gulf City Mall CEO Sean Hadeed at the launch of Southex International Expo, Gulf City Mall, La Romaine on Wednesday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Even though covid19 has challenged businesses around the world in many ways, Southex CEO George Singh is praising local businesses for their resiliency.

Singh was speaking on Wednesday during the launch of this year’s Southex International Expo at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine, when he praised businesses for rethinking their models to adapt to an increasingly digitised world.

“We are living in a very different world and many things have changed since March 2020.

“To say the pandemic affected business in a major way is definitely an understatement but Trinidad and Tobago remains very strong.

“Virtual was a word that was used very loosely but today it is used frequently and with a solid meaning,” said Singh.

Whether it was holding virtual concerts or starting an online show, Singh said Southex did like many other businesses and quickly pivoted to online operations at the onset of the pandemic.

The diversification of businesses was one of the inspirations for the Rethink theme at this year’s expo.

Since 1991, Southex has collaborated with Gulf City Mall’s management to host the expo.

However, the expo was cancelled last year for the first time in its history because of covid19.

Admitting that though it’s still not business as usual, Singh said this year’s expo was an indicator of progress.

“It’s been one year and several months, more than 500 days have gone by (since the pandemic started.

“While there are a number of businesses that still remain closed, today (at the expo) we send a signal to Trinidad and Tobago that while we are not back to normal, we are on our way.

“While the journey may not be an easy one, we must do it one day at a time and one step at a time.”

Even though the expo went ahead this year, it was still curbed in many ways.

Singh explained, “In 2021, Gulf City asked us to keep the expos at a certain level so we have reduced the number of booths that we normally have.

“We have also removed our normal Sunday car show which attracts approximately 10,000 people on the Sunday alone.”

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello visited the expo on Wednesday to show his support.

Regrello told Newsday, “This initiative speaks about promotion of businesses at a very critical time.

“I must commend all the companies that are showing that confidence not only in Southex but in the country at this particular time.”

Ending on Sunday, this year’s expo features over 20 businesses including Ansa Motors, Tropikist Beach and Hotel Resorts and Aditi Sportline.