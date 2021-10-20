Shocking behaviour of our leaders

THE EDITOR: As the imbroglio involving the commissioner of police continues to unfold, I can't help but be amazed at the blatant misconduct shown by some of the people elected to be leaders in our country.

As if the uncertainty surrounding the leadership of our police service isn't bad enough – especially at a time of serious criminality – comes the unnecessary and downright distracting verbal posturing by some of our leaders, who have gone at each other's throats with words meant to politically scar and maim. They really ought to know better.

Is this the kind of leadership we want for our country? Are these the kind of leaders we want our children to pattern their conduct after?

I for one, did not vote for the bacchanal and vitriol displayed by some of our leaders especially at a time when our country lurches from one emergency to another.

I call on our leaders to respect the office and positions they hold, bearing in mind that they were not placed in office by divine right.

This has nothing to do with who is right and who is wrong, it has everything to do with rising to the occasion and doing the job you were entrusted with on behalf of the people, in a manner befitting the office you hold.

No one is saying you can't be passionate in discharging your duties, but some of our leaders need to rein themselves in and their public utterances. The verbal disrespect shown by some of our leaders is downright shocking. No wonder our society is so lawless and disrespectful – we got the training by those we put into office!

A leader must practise self-control and use sober, lucid reasoning at all times especially when in a public forum.

Over the years, we have seen such hallowed places such as our Parliament descend to the level of a fish market at month end, based on the behaviour of some of those people inside the Red House.

In conclusion, our leaders need to understand that when their time passes and they are no longer in office, their legacy won't only be what they did or did not do, what they achieved or did not achieve, their legacy will also include their conduct or misconduct while in office.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

SAN JUAN