My two cents on the CoP issue

THE EDITOR: Some prominent lawyers are criticising the Prime Minister for his comments about losing confidence in the Commissioner of Police (CoP). There have been suggestions of interference in the independence of the Police Service Commission. This entire situation exposes how far-removed TT is from international best practices and standards.

There is a school of thought that politicians are elected to office by the people. Thus, if policing is a form of service to the people, then the highest office of the police service must coexist with the elected politician.

Consequently, the head of police in most large, developed countries serves at the pleasure of the locally elected head of that community.

In New York City for example, the head of the police service is appointed by the mayor and serves at that person's pleasure.

In London, the head of the police is appointed by the Queen on the recommendation of the Home Secretary. In England, there has been a move away from police authorities to duly elected police commissioners.

Canada and New Zealand have similar systems where elected politicians decide on the head of their police service.

The system of police service commissions and the long-convoluted systems still practised in many Caribbean islands serves only to complicate matters. The reality is that elected parliamentarians headed by the prime minister eventually approves who serves on these commissions. Thus, it is the politician who de facto determines who serves as CoP.

Under the guise of impartiality and a structure that has extraordinarily little pertinence to modern times, the Prime Minister's lack of confidence in then commissioner Griffith, can be seen as interference. However, Dr Rowley's concerns ought not to be disregarded as it is his government that has the ultimate responsibility for the office of the CoP.

The independence between the State and the Police Commissioner is at best cosmetic.

It is critical at this juncture for the entire structure of policing and the administration of the police service to be restructured and brought up to accepted international standards.

STEVE ALVAREZ

PORT OF SPAIN