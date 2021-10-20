Man, 46, dies of covid19 in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 94 after a 46 year-old man with comorbidities died from the virus overnight.

The island now has 19 new covid19 cases and 290 active cases.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 29 patients in state isolation, 257 in home isolation and four in ICU. Twenty-four people have been discharged.

The division said, to date, a total of 15,951 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number 3,125 have tested positive. There are 2,741 recovered patients.

To date, 22,171 people on the island have been partially vaccinated while 19,884 are fully vaccinated.