Look to the words of the Anthem

THE EDITOR: This is an open letter to the Prime Minister and the Health Minister:

Dear sirs,

Do you really know the words of our Anthem? In case you need some clarification in identifying what our Anthem is, it is the song we sing at the start of school, a function or at a national event.

We stand at attention and by doing so, we show our respect, pride and joy to be living in this beautiful twin island Republic.

Our Anthem was written to celebrate our independence from Great Britain on August 31, 1962. It was written by Patrick Castagne.

The words of the Anthem embodies what it means and feels like to be a Trinbagonian.

During this pandemic, it seems that certain politicians in charge have forgotten some of the words in our Anthem.

Why is it that we sing, "Here every creed and race find an equal place," yet we see the fostering and promotion of segregation by way of these safe zones?

Why do we sing, "Side by side we stand," yet the reality is that we are a fractured and divided society?

And finally, why do we declare in song that our nation is, "Forged from the love of liberty," when our basic right of freedom appears to be taken away?

Do we need to change the words of our Anthem to reflect what is actually happening in our society and country today or are we willing to fight for our freedom once more and prevent the rewriting of our history?

R.KHAN

VIA E-MAIL