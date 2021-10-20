Leaders should hang heads in shame

THE EDITOR: Which developed country or foreign company looking on via the internet or the media, will seriously think of investing their hard-earned money in TT, especially over the disgusting scenes playing out over the past few days?

Instead of our politicians and those in high public office using their authority for the betterment and well-being of our country and its people, what we have witnessed is a daily soap opera being played out in Parliament, at press conferences and at political meetings.

Instead of our politicians running their mouths and insulting each other, why can't they just get down and work together to tackle important societal issues such as:

* Diversifying our economy to stimulate much needed forex;

* Seeking to boost agriculture to feed the nation and reduce our food import bill;

* Explore unique job creation opportunities such as canning home-made food items for export;

* Eradicate or at least minimise the crime, violence and lawlessness gripping our nation by getting a substantive police commissioner. Let me state that Gary Griffith has done the best job as commissioner in the last three years, compared to others who have been in the police hot seat over the past decade. And finally;

* Ensuring we have full, potable water in every house in the country.

Members in the elected Government and Opposition need to grow up and act their age. They need to display the level of maturity that is required to keep the ship of State on an even keel. Our leaders simple need to lead and do the job we elected them to do.

PATRICIA BLADES

COCORITE