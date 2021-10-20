Law Association cautions public officials, public on sub judice rule

Prime Minister and PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Law Association appealed to all public officials and members of the public to refrain from making public statements which could infringe upon the sub judice rule.

In a statement on Tuesday, the association referred to statements reportedly made by the Prime Minister during a PNM virtual meeting in La Horquetta on October 18.

The association said Dr Rowley's statements appear "to be in reference to the matter of Akili Charles v The Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, a case currently before the Court of Appeal."

The association said Rowley is "reported to have suggested that if the Appellant is successful in his appeal it would result in the floodgates to crime and violence being thrown wide open."

The association said Rowley "is further reported to have stated that if the law is 'changed' the possibility exists that, in this land of murder and mayhem where so many tens or possibly hundreds of witnesses are being killed, an accused person charged for murder would get bail and come out, thereby negatively impacting on the willingness of witnesses to come forward."

The association said if Rowley made such statements it "would amount to a clear infringement of the sub judice rule."

The association added, "The public is reminded that the sub judice rule restricts persons from making statements about matters, that are under judicial consideration, that have the potential to influence the outcome of a case. This rule is critical to the maintenance of judicial independence and the administration of justice in any democratic society."

While it is perfectly lawful to criticise the Judiciary, the association said it finds itself being called upon too often to "caution politicians about public utterances which often border on or may amount to contempt of court."