Caribbean Airlines wins leading airline brand award

Caribbean Airlines -

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is the Caribbean’s leading airline brand for 2021. The Trinidad and Tobago state-owned airline was named the leading brand at the 28th annual World Travel Awards.

This is the fifth time that CAL has captured the award and, in a brief statement Wednesday, said it was “heartened to receive the distinguished accolade, which affirms that the airline is providing value to its customers as it fulfils its vision to be the preferred carrier serving the Caribbean."

“Now more than ever, Caribbean Airlines reasserts its commitment to the development of the region and continues to partner with stakeholders to deliver the air transport needed to rebuild tourism.”

Jamaica walked away with the Caribbean’s leading airport, leading destination, leading cruise destination and leading tourist board awards.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel tourism and hospitality industry.

Founder Graham Cooke said after a year’s search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands, votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public.

“Our winners represent the very best of the Caribbean and North America’s travel and hospitality sectors and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the global travel and tourism recovery.”

In each country, tourism and hospitality businesses were also awarded in various categories. In TT, the 2021 awards were as follows:

Leading car rental company – Hertz

Leading hotel – Blue Haven Hotel

Leading hotel suite – Presidential Suite, Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre

Leading tour operator – TT Sightseeing Tours

Leading travel agency – Amrals Travel

Tobago leading resort – Mount Irvine Bay Resort