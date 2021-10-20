Calypso Girls swept 3-0 by Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago women's netballers (in red) lost 73-22 in the third and final game of the Magaret Beckford netball series, in Kingston, Jamaica. -

THE Calypso Girls suffered their largest margin of defeat in the third and final match against Jamaica in the Margaret Beckford Sunshine netball series at the National Indoor Sports Arena in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday night. Jamaica swept the three-match series 3-0.

The Calypso Girls lost the opening game 71-22, before falling 64-32 in game two on Tuesday.

In the final match, TT trailed 17-7 after the first quarter and 40-10 at half-time. After three quarters, Jamaica led 57-16 and wrapped up an impressive 73-22 victory when the final whistle was blown.