Bahadoorsingh, Lee Loy inducted into TT Chamber business hall of fame

CARIBBEAN Housing Ltd founder Dr Krishna Bahadoorsingh and Caribbean Resources Ltd chairman Angela Lee Loy have been inducted into the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

Their inductions were announced during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

Bahadoorsingh described his father and uncle as two of his role models. He said his passion for business came from them "via osmosis."

Bahadoorsingh sees honesty as critical to success in business and in life.

"Without honesty I think you fall down. You have to like what you do. You have to like what you do very deeply.

Lee Loy sees honesty, integrity and relationships as key pillars in her development through life. She said people cannot succeed at anything if they are not genuine.

Recalling her humble beginnings, her father being a health inspector and her mother a clerk, Lee Loy thanked her family for being a constant source of inspiration in her development.

"I have tried my best."

Chamber president Charles Pashley said since its inception in 2005, the hall of fame has recognised people who have exemplified excellence in business. He said all the people who have been inducted over the years, have demonstrated the courage and foresight to make bold decisions which contribute to the positive development of their companies, communities and the country.

While the covid19 pandemic prevented a physical induction ceremony, Pashley observed, "Every cloud has a silver lining."

He said through innovation and use of technology, the chamber is able to share this ceremony with a much wider audience through multiple platforms such as television and the internet.

Pashley also thanked the National Gas Company (NGC) for partnering with the chamber for the ceremony.

NGC president Mark Loquan agreed with Pashley that the chamber's hall of fame recognises people who have achieved excellence in many spheres of public activity.

He said all of the inductees have gone above and beyond the call of duty to give back to TT. Loquan also said NGC was happy to partner with the chamber in sponsoring a green agenda management award. He said the recipient of this award, which recognises excellence in the furtherance of the green agenda, will be announced at another ceremony on November 19.

While acknowledging that natural gas will continue to serve global energy demands for decades to come, Loquan said NGC understands the importance to pivot now towards the next phase of the transition from non-renewable to renewable energy.