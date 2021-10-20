Akeal Hosein replaces injured Fabian Allen on Windies T20 World Cup squad

In this file photo, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (left) speaks to his vice-captain Nicholas Pooran (centre) and Akeal Hosein during the fifth and final T20 International against South Africa at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, on July 3, 2021. Hosein has been named as a relacement to injured Fabian Allen on the Windies World Cup T20 squad. -

LEFT-ARM spinner Akeal Hosein has replaced left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen on the West Indies 15-man squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

West Indies will open their campaign against England on Saturday at 10 am (TT time).

A media release by Cricket West Indies said, “Allen was ruled out of the ICC tournament due to an unhealed right ankle injury which he sustained during the recently concluded IPL (Indian Premier League).”

The change to the West Indies squad has been approved by the ICC tournament’s technical committee.

CWI said, “Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad. Another exciting young left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie, has been called up by the West Indies selectors as a reserve player. Motie is due to fly to the UAE where he will be able to join the West Indies squad as a reserve, once he has completed the six days of mandatory quarantine with the required negative covid19 test results.”

The CWI selectors, led by Roger Harper, have also requested that Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith stay back in the UAE following their recent IPL engagements. The two fast bowlers will train with the West Indies squad as net bowlers during the squad’s preparations this week.

WEST INDIES SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

TRAVELLING RESERVES

Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie