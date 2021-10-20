Afghans blow away Windies in final World Cup warm-up

West Indies' Roston Chase is bowled by Afghanistan's Hamid Hassan on a no ball during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

WEST Indies lost their second and final International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup warm-up match by 56 runs at the ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday.

On Monday, West Indies lost by seven wickets to Pakistan.

Afghanistan scored 189/5 after winning the toss.

The opening pair of Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad combined to put on 90 for the first wicket in 8.5 overs. Zazai was the first batsman dismissed for 56 off 35 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Shahzad struck 54 off 35 balls with six fours and one six.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz chipped in with 33 off 26 balls and fast bowler Obed McCoy grabbed 2/43 in four overs for West Indies.

West Indies got off to a poor start as openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis were dismissed for duck and three respectively. After Shimron Hetmyer fell for two, Roston Chase and Nicholas Pooran combined to put on 70 runs for the fourth-wicket.

West Indies were then reduced to 97/4 in the 15th over when Pooran fell for 35 off 26 balls.

Chase soaked up 58 deliveries for his unbeaten 54 which included six fours and one six.

Andre Russell scored 11 off 16 at the end of the innings and spinner Mohammad Nabi grabbed three wickets for two runs in four overs.

West Indies will open their World Cup campaign against England at 10 am (TT time), on Saturday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

AFGHANISTAN 189/5 (20 overs) (Hazratullah Zazai 56, Mohammad Shahzad 54, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 33; Obed McCoy 2/43) vs WEST INDIES 133/5 (Roston Chase 54 not out, Nicholas Pooran 35; Mohammad Nabi 3/2) Afghanistan won by 56 runs