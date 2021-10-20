218 new covid19 cases, eight new deaths

Image courtesy CDC

There are 218 new cases of the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health's 4 pm update on Wednesday.

A media release from the Ministry of Health reported that the new cases were from samples taken between October 16 to October 19.

The release also reported there are 4,292 total active positive cases.

The ministry also confirmed there were eight additional deaths bringing the total number of covid19-related deaths to 1,621.

These eight new deaths were one elderly man, two elderly women and three middle-aged men with comorbidities and an elderly man and middle-aged woman without comorbidities.

There were also 21 people discharged from public health facilities while there were 163 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who previously tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

As of Wednesday afternoon 614,226 people received their first shot of a two dose vaccine while 542,810 people received their second dose of a two dose vaccine and 31,662 received their only dose of a single shot vaccine.

The release reported that there are ten new cases of the covid19 delta variant, bringing the total number of cases of the delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago to 86.

Of this figure, nine people had no travel history, eight people had prior contact with other positive cases while two were vaccinated and seven were unvaccinated.

As of Wednesday afternoon there were 281 patients in the hospital.