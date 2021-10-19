Wanted man gunned down in Ste Madeleine

Caution tape hangs across the grass-covered spot where the body of Stephen Ray was found in Ste Madeleine on Tuesday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A man wanted by police for several robberies was gunned down in Ste Madeleine on Tuesday morning.

The body of Stephen Ray, aka ‘Jep’, was found in a track off the Ste Madeleine Main Road. Ray, dressed in a red T-shirt and three-quarter denim pants, was found lying on his right side. He appeared to have been shot in the head.

One man recalled hearing gunshots around 9 am, but villagers on the scene were reluctant to speak of the circumstances surrounding the murder of the man who was described as a ‘pest’. They said he was not from the area.

A wanted poster issued by the TTPS and posted on social media said his last known address was Joyful Avenue, Tarodale, Ste Madeleine.

In the post, the police appealed to people who knew of his whereabouts to contact the Princes Town, Ste Madeleine, Marabella or Santa Flora and Erin police stations where some of the criminal acts would have been committed.

Homicide Region III is continuing investigations.