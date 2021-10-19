Vaccinated fans allowed at Santa Rosa Park from Saturday

A small number of horse racing fans at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - Angelo Marcelle

ROBERT BERNARD, president of the Arima Race Club (ARC), confirmed on Tuesday that fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima, when the 2021 ARC season resumes this Saturday.

On Saturday last, during a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the Prime Minister said, “Horse racing can resume to vaccinated patrons. So, in the stands, we can have vaccinated (people).”

It was announced in Saturday’s media conference that this measure will start from November 1.

In an interview hours after Dr Rowley's announcement on Saturday, ARC CEO Ken Ogeer said that there were plans to have the resumption of racing, but without fans.

Bernard also refuted a report in a daily newspaper on Tuesday which mentioned that there will be no racing this Saturday.

Bernard said on Tuesday, "We didn't get approval until (Tuesday), from the (Health) Ministry, to have racing on Saturday. So, we'll be taking entries (on Wednesday)."

He continued, "Only fully vaccinated (persons) will be allowed in the facility. That's most important."

About Ogeer's comment about the likelihood that there would be no fans at the venue this Saturday, Bernard pointed out, "Originally that's what (the Health Ministry) told us. We've been talking with them for quite a while. All protocols would be in place."

Concerning how much races will be staged on Saturday, Bernard said, "We have a card framed for eight but we wouldn't know the number of races we're having until we have entries."

Last month, the ARC management issued a notice to all stakeholders, which stated, “In pursuance of their imminent reopening of the gambling industry, the Government has designated all betting facilities safe zones. It means that, with effect from the first race day, only fully vaccinated (people) will be allowed access to Santa Rosa Park on race days. In addition, all regular covid19 protocols will be strictly enforced.”

The last day of racing was on April 24, before Government re-implemented a covid19 lockdown.