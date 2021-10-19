Udecott: Red House leak will be fixed

Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

THE Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) said a minor leak in the ceiling in the south parliament chamber of the Red House will be repaired in short order. The company gave this assurance after a leak in the roof of the south chamber, briefly interrupted the budget debate in the Senate, which meets in this chamber, on Tuesday.

The leak occurred while Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox was in a speaker's booth near the government's benches, delivering her contribution. Cox complained that she was getting wet from the leak in the roof while she was speaking.

When the sitting resumed, government senators made their contributions from their seats on their benches. Opposition and independent senators made their contributions from a speaker's booth behind their benches.

In a statement, Udecott said it is investigating the source of the leak and will repair it, once the cause is determined. Udecott said it works with the Office of the Parliament to address issues that arise from time to time, "which will form part of its comprehensive maintenance plan."

Udecott said there is a maintenance crew at the Red House, "who are able to expeditiously address any issues if they arise." The company added there will always be issues to address with any newly constructed or restored building from time to time.