Trinidad and Tobago cyclists' Worlds campaign begins on Thursday

In this Aug 5, 2021 file photo, Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago, right, and Yuta Wakimoto of Japan compete during the track cycling men's omnium scratch race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo) -

NICHOLAS Paul and Akil Campbell get Trinidad and Tobago’s 2021 Track Cycling World Championships underway at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski in Roubaix, France, on Thursday.

Paul, the current world number one individual sprinter, lines up in the men’s keirin while Campbell makes his Worlds debut in the men’s scratch race. This is also the first time in national cycling history that TT secured Worlds qualification in endurance events.

On Friday, Paul returns to returns to the track for the 1km time trial, an event in which he won gold at the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia in September.

The following day, he contests the opening round of his pet event, men’s sprint, while Campbell continues his quest in the omnium event. On the final day Sunday, the final rounds of the men’s sprint will be held and Campbell closes his Worlds debut with the elimination race.

The 25-year-old Campbell earned Worlds qualification after winning gold in the elimination race at the Nations Cup in Cali.

In July, he also captured the top spot in the scratch race at the Pan American Track Cycling Championships; TT’s first-ever endurance medal at this meet.