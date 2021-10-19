Tobago's covid19 death toll climbs to 93

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 93 after an 83-year-old woman with comorbidities died from the virus overnight.

The island now has eight new cases and 300 active cases.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 38 patients in state isolation, 258 in home isolation and four in ICU. Thirteen people have been discharged.

The division said 15,951 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,110 have tested positive. There are 2,717 recovered patients.

To date, 22,104 people on the island are partially vaccinated while 19 784 are fully vaccinated.