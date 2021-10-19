Tobago Pride Association hosts breast cancer discussion

Breast cancer awareness ribbon. Stock photo source: Webmd

The Tobago Pride Association (TPA) will be hosting a panel discussion on breast cancer awareness on Saturday, from 6.30pm - 7.45 pm, on Zoom. The discussion, commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is titled We (Cancer)vive This.

The association's PRO, Kevin Fortune, said the group is all about inclusiveness and representation.

"Cancer affects us all," he said. "The degree of separation is one. We all know someone who has had breast cancer. Therefore, we are pleased to highlight this universal struggle and bring awareness. We are educating people, and saving lives.”

The panel includes Dr Natalia Thompson, District Health Visitor Ricardo Warner, clinical psychologist Victoria Siewnarine, and 31-year-old breast cancer survivor Sade Weekes. The discussion will be moderated by TPA events co-ordinator Dénica Daniel.

The association encouraged all members of the public to log on to the discussion.

Attendees are asked to wear pink to show support and solidarity for breast cancer awareness.

The Zoom Meeting ID is 840 1979 3108 and the passcode is 275732.

For more information, follow Tobago Pride Association on Facebook, or Tobago Pride on Instagram. Additionally, you can email the TPA at tobagoprideassociation@gmail.com.