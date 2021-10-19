Time to fix TT's ailing health system

THE EDITOR: It is often mentioned that one can judge a country’s level of development by the degree of efficiency and efficacy of its health care system.

By the turn of the 20th century, our health care system should have reached an admirable position, which clearly never occurred, given the fact that the prosperity derived from oil and gas had placed us in a hopeful position.

Nevertheless, there is now an urgent need for our government to undertake the herculean task of improving the various tenets of the health care system, especially taking into consideration that the covid19 variants are life-threatening and fast and furious.

Why can’t our citizens have an efficient healthcare system as is the case in developed countries, notably the United States and Canada? In such well-developed countries, citizens do not have cause to worry about how and why they are to receive their prescribed medications. Must our third world mentality forever hinder us from reaching such a standard?

From time immemorial, our citizens have been paying a health surcharge to be assured of prompt attention in times of medical emergency. Yet the experiences of many critically ill patients seem to strongly convey that all is not well with our health sector.

People still often complain about having to sit for hours until beds are made available or a doctor comes to attend to them.

There is also the recurring problem of getting results from blood tests done at health centres.

Patients are very often disappointed when they are informed that their prescribed CDAP drugs are out of stock. This should not be, noting a steady rise in the number of people with comorbidities.

Expansion and growth must be embraced as two fundamental requisites for the overall expansion of our health system. Essentially, a drive toward the recruitment and training of health workers is deemed necessary.

Nonetheless, more hospitals and clinics should be established along the length and breadth of the country. Various types of medical equipment, when sourced, must be well secured and accounted for at all times.

Definitely, our health care system requires a tremendous shake up.

At this point in time, the worsening pandemic must not be used as the excuse for the blunders and shortcomings of the health system. There must be a great deal of introspection and retrospection by Government in order to find meaningful ways to allow the system to provide satisfactory service to the people of our beloved country.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

VIA E-MAIL