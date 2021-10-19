Say it ain't so, Chris and Curtly

Jamaica and WI batting star Chris Gayle. FILE PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: The reported difference of attitude that broke out between two giants of West Indian cricket in Sir Curtly Ambrose and Chris Gayle, is not only shocking and unfortunate, but has also hurt Indian cricket fans who love the West Indian cricketers.

The glorious tradition of West Indian batting legends like Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Garfield Sobers, Gerry Alexander, Rohan Kanhai, Sir Conrad Hunte, Basil Butcher, Collie Smith, Sonny Ramadhin, Sir Clive Lloyd, Alvin Kallicharran, Lawrence Rowe, Brian Lara, Sir Gordon Greenidge, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sir Vivian Richards and bowling legends including Lance Gibbs, Roy Gilchrist, Sir Wes Hall, Charlie Griffith, Colin Croft, Sir Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh who played for the country and took the West Indies cricket to the top of the international cricket chart.

However, the open outburst of both the renowned players in Ambrose and Gayle which was being witnessed for the first time, may very well harm the dignity of the West Indies cricket.

Players of the international calibre and fame should refrain from making public controversial statements that may let down West Indies cricket.

ANIL R. TORNE

PUNE, INDIA