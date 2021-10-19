PDP reveals its 15 candidates for Dec 6 THA election

FILE PHOTO: PDP political leader Watson Duke, centre, with deputies Farley Augustine, left, and Dr Faith BYisrael outside the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough. -

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has unveiled its 15 candidates for the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine made the announcement on Tuesday during an interview on Tobago Channel 5.

The slate includes ten men and five women, including all the candidates who won their seat in the January 25 election which ended in a six-six tie.

They are Nathisha Charles-Pantin (Bagatelle/Bacolet); Dr Faith BYisrael (Belle Garden/Glamorgan); Terance Baynes (Bethel/New Grange); Zorisha Hackett (Bethesda/Les Coteaux); Joel “Nuttsy” Sampson (Bon Accord/Crown Point); Sonny Craig (Buccoo/Mt Pleasant); Abby Taylor (Darrel Spring/Whim); Wane “Wasp” Clark (Lambeau/Lowlands); Ian “Whitey” Pollard (Mason Hall/Moriah); Megan Morrison (Mt St George/Goodwood); Farley Augustine (Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside); Niall George (Plymouth/Black Rock); Watson Duke( Roxborough/Argyle); Trevor James ( Scarborough/Mt Grace); Nigel Taitt (Signal Hill/Patience Hill).