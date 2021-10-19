Mason Hall man gunned down at his home

FILE PHOTO: Police on patrol along Milford Road, Scarborough. -

A Mason Hall man was gunned down on Monday night, pushing Tobago's murder tally for 2021 to six.

Shevell Benoit was shot after armed men entered the compound of his home at Belmont Farm Road, Mason Hall.

When Newsday visited the scene on Tuesday his uncle Kenneth Ottley said Benoit was found unresponsive and bleeding on the side of the road.

Benoit's girlfriend was inside the house when the incident happened. Newsday understands when she attempted to check on her boyfriend, another man holding a gun pointed it to her head and ordered her to stay inside.

Benoit's relatives believe the men attempted to rob him.

Police are continuing investigations.