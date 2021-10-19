Kes and Iwer, Ramajay Mas top Miami carnival

Ramajas Mas won the Band of the Year tittle at the recent Miami carnival with its presentation The Rebirth of Happiness. - Courtesy Overtime Media

Thousands assembled in South Florida for the largest carnival in North America and the first major carnival festival to be held since Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Miami Broward One Carnival Committee hosted three days of events, including: a Panorama competition on October 8, J'Ouvert on October 9 and the grand Parade of the Bands all day on October 10.

Metro Steel Orchestra from Brooklyn, New York, won the Panorama title, while Ramajay Mas earned the judges nod for Band of the Year with their engaging presentation entitled, The Rebirth of Happiness. Kes The Band and Iwer George also won the Road March title at Miami Carnival with their hit Stage Gone Bad, Overtime Media said in a media release.

All spectators, vendors, staff and revellers were mandated to wear masks and present negative covid19 test results (obtained within 72 hours) in order to enter the venue, but mask-wearing was not enforced inside the park.

The organisers have advised all attendees to repeat their covid19 tests this week and next week in order to monitor the Carnival community for potential transmissions and spread of the virus.

The official Carnival results were announced on October 14. For more info or to see all of the result visit www.miamicarnival.org

Courtesy Overtime Media @overtimett