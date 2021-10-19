Kennya Cordner makes return as Women Warriors squad named

Experienced Trinidad and Tobago footballer Kennya Cordner. - DAVID REID

EXPERIENCED Trinidad and Tobago women’s footballer Kennya Cordner has been named on a squad of 23 for two international friendly matches against Panama on Thursday and Monday. The matches will be played behind closed doors because of covid19.

The matches will now kick-off at 3.30 pm on both days, 30 minutes earlier than initially announced.

Many of TT’s senior players who have been absent from TT women’s football for years are on the team including Cordner, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Lauryn Hutchinson and the Forbes sisters – Kimika and Karyn.

The matches will mark the return of international football to TT since November 2019. It will be the first match under new coach Kenwyne Jones. Jones was only named head coach of the TT women's team on Monday.

TT and Panama will use the matches as preparation for the Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers kicking off in February 2022.

TT women’s squad

Kimika Forbes – Unattached, Tenesha Palmer – Unattached, Malaika Dedier - St Augustine FC, Collette Morgan - UTT, Rhea Belgrave - Police FC, Naomie Guerra – Unattached, Liana Hinds – IBV, Anya Decourcy - Roa W, Karyn Forbes - Unattached, Maylee Attin-Johnson - Atlanta Panthers, Lauryn Hutchinson, Maya Matouk - Police FC, Aaliyah Prince - St Augustine FC, Dennecia Prince, Laurelle Theodore - St Augustine FC, Victoria Swift - Club Leon, Raenah Campbell - Avantes Chalkida WFC, Kennya Cordner - Il Sandviken, Chelcy Ralph – Unattached, Adrianna Arjoon – Unattached, Janelle Mcgee - Sacramento FC, Jonelle Cato - Trincity Nationals, Meyah Romeo - Unattached