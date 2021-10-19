Calypso Girls fall 64-32 to Jamaica in Game 2

In this photo taken on October 16, Jamaica's goal-shoot jumps for a loose ball against Trinidad and Tobago in Game 1 of the Magaret Beckford Sunshine series in Kingston, Jamaica. TT lost their second match against Jamaica, on Tuesday night 64-32. - via Jamaica Netball

THE Trinidad and Tobago Calypso Girls were more competitive in their second match against Jamaica in the Margaret Beckford Sunshine series at the National Indoor Sports Arena in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday.

After falling to a heavy 71-22 defeat against Jamaica on Saturday TT scored ten more goals in a 64-32 loss.

Jamaica were stronger in the second half as the home team only led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter . At half-time Jamaica led 24-14, but 40 goals in the second half earned the Sunshine Girls a comfortable win.

TT and Jamaica will play each other in one more match.