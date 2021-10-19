8 more deaths, 138 more covid19 cases
The covid19 death toll in Trinidad and Tobago is now 1,613 after eight more people died in the last 24 hours.
In its 4 pm update on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said 138 new cases were recorded from samples taken between October 15-18.
The active case number now stands at 4,266.
To date, there have been 54,405 and 48,526 recoveries.
A total of 289 patients are in hospital.
There are 3,789 patients in self-isolation, 50 in step-down facilities and 49 in state quarantine.
A total of 539,901 people are vaccinated against covid19 with either a one-jab or two-dose vaccine, while 612,901 have received their first jab of a two-dose vaccine.
The release said 94.5 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated.
Comments
"8 more deaths, 138 more covid19 cases"