8 more deaths, 138 more covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The covid19 death toll in Trinidad and Tobago is now 1,613 after eight more people died in the last 24 hours.

In its 4 pm update on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said 138 new cases were recorded from samples taken between October 15-18.

The active case number now stands at 4,266.

To date, there have been 54,405 and 48,526 recoveries.

A total of 289 patients are in hospital.

There are 3,789 patients in self-isolation, 50 in step-down facilities and 49 in state quarantine.

A total of 539,901 people are vaccinated against covid19 with either a one-jab or two-dose vaccine, while 612,901 have received their first jab of a two-dose vaccine.

The release said 94.5 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated.