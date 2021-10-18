West Indies face Pakistan in T20 World Cup warm-up match

West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard - CWI Media

WEST Indies will play Pakistan in an International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup warm-up match at the ICC Academy Oval in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at 6 am (TT time), on Monday.

West Indies won T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016.

Some of the West Indies batsmen, including captain Kieron Pollard and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran, have been short of runs in recent weeks and will be eager to spend time in the middle.

Several West Indies players such as Pollard, Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas and Chris Gayle participated in the 2021 Indian Premier League which concluded on Friday.

Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings won the title.

Following Monday’s match, West Indies will tackle Afghanistan in another practice match at the ICC Academy at 10 am, on Wednesday.

The West Indies T20 team have shown form in 2021 with series victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. However, West Indies lost to South Africa and Pakistan. This year West Indies have recorded eight wins, six losses and three no results in the format.

West Indies will open their ICC World Cup campaign against England in Dubai, at 10 am, on Saturday.

WEST INDIES SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

TRAVELLING RESERVES

Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell