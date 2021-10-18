Trinidad misses out on England's 2022 tours of West Indies

Shannon Gabriel of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow during a 2019 Test series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will not be hosting any matches during the England T20 International and Test tours of the West Indies in 2022.

During the TT Government's budget presentation on October 4, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said, "We are considering the TT Cricket Board's interest in hosting some games during England's tour of the West Indies in 2022."

However, the CWI, in a media release issued at noon on Monday, said the matches for the separate tours will be staged in Barbados, Antigua and Grenada.

Barbados, as has become the norm, has been granted hosting rights for the majority of those matches at Kensington Oval.

In fact, Kensington Oval will be the venue for the inaugural five-match T20 International series between both teams. The matches will take place on January 22, 23, 26, 29 and 30.

The West Indies will visit India for three T20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals in February, before hosting England again for three Tests, for the Richards-Botham Trophy in March.

The Richards-Botham Trophy was named after close friends and former international captains Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Ian Botham.

The first Test will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua from March 8-12, followed by the second Test at Kensington Oval (March 16-20) and the final Test at the National Stadium in St George's, Grenada (March 24-29).