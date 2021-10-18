Trinidad and Tobago fall 71-22 to JA in opening netball match

In this July 2, 2019 file photo, members of the Trinidad and Tobago netball team at the Piarco International Airport before leaving for the 2019 Netball World Cup in London, England. - ROGER JACOB

TRINIDAD and Tobago fell to a crushing defeat to Jamaica in their opening match of the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series 2021 at the National Indoor Sports Arena in Jamaica, on Saturday.

The Jamaica netball women dominated the contest from start to finish.

After the first quarter Jamaica were comfortably in front 19-7.

Jamaica continued to control the match and at half-time led 36-16.

TT were poor offensively in the second half as the Calypso Girls could only muster six goals as Jamaica won 71-22.

Following the match, TT coach Althea McCollin said, “It was a very high and keenly contested game by both teams. It is not really the score that we expected but the players went out there and they challenged, stuck with the game (plan and) never gave up. Looking at our players I think they stood up to the challenges and they were able to press on.”

Speaking about what improvement she would like to see in the next match, McCollin said, “We need to focus more on the passes (and) the execution to the circle, players getting in front and sticking to the game plan but otherwise they did well, they tried.”

McCollin said TT captain Kalifa McCollin should be fit for the next match after seeking advice from the physiotherapist. Kalifa left the court in the fourth quarter.

TT will aim to rebound against Jamaica in the next match of three-match series on Monday at 6.45 pm (TT time).