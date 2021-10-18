Tobago fisherman marvels at 'biggest' waterspout ever

Fisherman Romell Rivers points to where a waterspout developed over Store Bay on Monday morning. - Photo by David Reid

A Tobago fisherman was left in awe on Monday morning after a huge waterspout developed over the western end of the island.

National Geographic describes a waterspout as "a column of rotating, cloud-filled wind. A waterspout descends from a cumulus cloud to an ocean or a lake. Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes but are usually smaller and less intense."

The waterspout was spotted just after 9 am by motorists and residents near the Store Bay area.

Fisherman and tour operator Romell Rivers was at the Store Bay Beach Facility when the waterspout developed.

He told Newsday, “I was just here when I see like the water from the sea look like it started to evaporate and go up into the sky. I’m out in the sea and I see all kind of thing, including these things, but this was the biggest one I’ve ever seen.”

Asked how he felt watching the phenomenon he said, “I didn’t feel anyhow, remember I said I see all sorts of things out at sea but even though I didn't feel scared I didn’t stick around – I left.”

He was the only fisherman at the beach when the incident happened.

Newsday understand the waterspout was seen as far as Pigeon Point Heritage Park and other areas in Crown Point and Bon Accord.

A video posted to social media showed the waterspout just above the construction site for the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project.

The man behind the camera was amazed declaring, “Fantastic, never seen before.”