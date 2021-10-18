Tobago Chalkie gets 72 months' jail for gun, ammo

Alex Gift -

Calypsonian Alex Gift, also known as Tobago Chalkie, was sentenced to 72 months' hard labour after he appeared before the Scarborough magistrates court on Friday charged with possession of a gun and ammunition.

Gift, 47, of Riseland, Carnbee was arrested last Monday after officers of the Shirvan Road Police Station went to the compound of Buzy Electrical at Milford Road Bon Accord and found the illegal items.

According to reports, police searched a blue Mazda pickup truck belonging to Gift and found a leather pouch containing a pistol and magazine with 15 rounds and one envelope containing 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Gift pleaded guilty before Magistrate Jo-anne Connor and was sentenced to 36 months' hard labour for possession of the firearm and 36 months' hard labour for possession of ammunition. The sentences are to run consecutively.

WPC James laid the charges.

Earlier this year, Gift and his wife appeared in court charged with four counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm on their landlady, Zobah Samuel, and assault by beating.