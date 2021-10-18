Robinson-Regis: No date to debate PSC nominees

Camille Robinson-Regis - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

LEADER of Government Business in the House Camille Robinson-Regis said there is no set date to debate nominees for the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In a brief phone interview with Newsday on Sunday, Robinson-Regis said, “There are three names now with the clerk. Once we get the other two names, the names will be put on the Order Paper and we will proceed with the debate.”

The three nominees are retired judge, Justice Judith Jones, management consultant Maxine Attong and criminologist Ian Ramdhanie.

Members of the last PSC resigned last month over issues surrounding former police commissioner Gary Griffith.

A statement from President Paula-Mae Weekes on the PSC matter –published in all three daily newspapers on Sunday- said for the substantive post of top cop, she must await a list of nominees submitted by a newly constituted PSC.

The statement said as of now there were three notifications with the clerk of the House, one ongoing consultation with the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, and the Office of the President continues to work to identify a fifth nominee.

“The process for the appointments to the PolSC (PSC) provides two opportunities for the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition to express their views on the nominee, first in the consultation process and again in the House of Representatives,” it said.