Police investigating hunting incident that left one man dead

File photo.

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 35-year-old Tamana man who was killed during a hunting trip on Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 9.30 am, Sherwin Ollivere, of Four Roads, Tamana, was with a group of men hunting in the forest near his home when a gunshot was heared and he was found with a wound to the neck.

Ollivere's shotgun was found approximately five feet away from him.

Officers of the Cumuto police station, including Sgt Singh, Cpls Khan and Rahim and PC Benaldo responded to the group's call for help.

Assisting in the investigations are Insp Ramharrack and PCs Sankar, Bolondia, and Ramroop.

In an unrelated incident, a Morvant man was shot in Maloney on Saturday afternoon after he went to collect money from a man who owed him.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was parked along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near the walkover when, at about 5.30 pm, a gunman came up to him and opened fire.

The shooter, who approached the passenger-side front door, hit the victim in the right inner thigh. The victim drove off being shot and stopped at a wholesale store off Mausica Road and called for help.

Cpl Madeira of the Northern Division Task Force responded and took the man to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

PC Williams is continuing enquiries into that incident.