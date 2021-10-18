More CAL flights for Trinidad and Tobago airbridge

File photo.

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) advised on Monday that from Tuesday, six more flights will be added to the domestic airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago.

The additional flights were scheduled between 10.10 am and 5.45pm. The airline added that two flights, BW1526 and BW1527 were re-timed and will take off 45 minutes earlier than before. The added flights mean that there will now be 12 flights between Trinidad and Tobago on a daily basis.

In a release, the airline reiterated that customers are required to wear face masks at check-in, while boarding the flight, and during the flight.