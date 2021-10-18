Man, 61, without comorbidities dies of covid19 in Tobago

The covid19 virus as seen under a high-powered microscope. AP Photo -

A 61-year-old man without comorbidities has died of covid19 in Tobago.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Sunday said his death took the island's total to 92.

The clinical update also revealed there were eight new covid19 cases, which took the active tally to 332.

There are 33 patients in state isolation, 298 in home isolation and one patient in ICU.

Five patients were discharged.

The division also said 22,033 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated while 19,661 people are fully vaccinated.