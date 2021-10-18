Kenwyne Jones named interim coach of Trinidad and Tobago women's team

In this October 8, 2015 file photo, then Trinidad and Tobago captain Kenwyne Jones, centre, fights for the ball with Panama's Eric Davis, left, and Felipe Baloy, right, during a friendlyin Panama City. On Monday, Jones was named interim head coach of the TT senior women's team. - AP PHOTO

FORMER national men’s striker Kenwyne Jones has been appointed interim coach of the Trinidad and Tobago women’s football team.

The TT Football Association made the announcement on Monday.

“Jones, a UEFA A Licence holder, will lead the women’s team in the two women’s international friendlies against Panama on October 21 and 25 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. He will be supported by senior women’s team assistant coach Charlie Mitchell and the current staff,” it read.

This is the team’s third coach in the past seven days after James Thomas resigned last week for greener pastures in the United Kingdom after just five months in charge. His departure saw the questionable hiring of national men’s futsal coach Constantine Konstin to lead the “Women Warriors”.

However, according to the TTFA statement, he decided to “step down” owing to personal commitments.

“After consultation with Constantine Konstin, concerning the demands of the women’s international window and personal commitments and conflicts that require him to return to the USA at the end of October, he has mutually agreed to step down and offer Jones and the team support over the international window,” the statement said.

On his appointment, Jones said, “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured for the opportunity to coach the Women’s team. Hopefully, we will be able to achieve the goals set out for the team in this immediate period.

“I’ll be trying to bring some stability to the squad and to help them focus on the task at hand against Panama.”